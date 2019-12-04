Children's Miracle Network Hospitals helps Ozarks family in time of need

Noah Heaton's favorite things to do include building with blocks, reading books and anything that has to do with wildlife. It’s not always fun and games though.

"We knew he was going to have clubfeet in utero," said Stacy Heaton, Noah’s mother. Heaton explained the condition meant weekly trips to St. Louis for treatment. “CMNH has helped us with that, just the travel expenses to go up to St. Louis, to stay in touch with all of his doctors."

Stacey explained it wasn’t Noah’s clubfeet that originally pushed them to reach out to Children’s Miracle Network (CMNH).

"Noah stopped using his hands,” she said. “The doctor ruled out any injuries, he didn't have fractures or anything, so we knew it was some kind of sensory thing because he also has autism."

The Heaton’s soon learned insurance would not cover the occupational therapy Noah would require if they wanted him to start using his hands again. She said she knew they had to call CMN Hospitals, even though they were hesitant. "You will do anything to help your kids and they're worth it."

Now, Noah is using his hands again. Heaton credits her son's success to their Miracle Network family.

"I don't think he would be as far ahead as he is now in school, with his fine motor skills, learning to write, playing with Legos, all the little things that you use your hands to do,” she explained.

Aside from the financial and physical side of things, Heaton said CMNH community events, like Miracle Week, help Noah socially as well. "Those kinds of experiences are so good for him to get out in the community, learn how to shake hands and interact with people, and look people in the eye."

She hopes others choose to pay it forward to help other children across the Ozarks.

Miracle Week is celebrated during the first week of December. Those looking to donate can call (417) 268-3222 or follow the link attached with this story to donate online.