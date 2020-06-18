Children's Smile Center takes hit during pandemic

For families that may not be able to afford dental care, Children’s Smile Center is there to assist.

Children's Smile Center is a nonprofit organization providing dental care for children covered by Medicaid from Barry, Christian, Dade, Lawrence, Stone and Taney counties.

The clinic says it lost close to $200,000 during the pandemic. It went from seeing 60 patients a day to just 3 because they were only open for emergencies.

This loss meant temporary layoffs for 21 members of their staff, though they have since been able to bring them all back on.

These sorts of profit losses mean that the Smile Center will have to ramp up fundraising efforts, something they already do to close the gap between what Medicaid pays and what it costs for dental care.

”Children Smile Center requires fundraising to happen during the year to make up the difference between what Medicare will reimburse us and what it actually cost to run dental clinics,” said Jackie Barger, Children’s Smile Center Executive Director. “Medicaid doesn’t pay the full bill.”

They are back open and serving the communities they are a part of. They are just looking for new ways to fill the holes dug by the pandemic.

