Christian Co. group hopes to get area lawns filled with crosses

A block from Nixa's city hall at the Holistic Health Clinic you'll notice a small white cross outside the front door.

Owner Bonnie MacAlmon put it there as a sign of her faith.

"People have gotten more and more afraid to speak out what they believe," she said.

Bonnie was among those at the Christian County Library in Ozark on Thursday for a meeting of CrossKeepers, a social movement to place crosses like the solar-powered one at Bonnie's business on display at private properties all over the area.

In fact, they'd like to see it grow into a nationwide movement.

It's a small group now with only 15 people showing up at this fourth meeting. But State Representative Lynn Morris, who helped start the grassroots effort, compares it to a contagious viral infection.

"Just like the measles," he said. "It's going to spread from one town to another town!"

Morris stresses the interdenominational movement is not affiliated with the government and that his involvement is as an individual, not a state official.

But the reason for starting the group is based on a political event.

It's a reaction to last year's controversy that made national headlines concerning the big cross in Ozark's Finley River Park.

The Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation threatened legal action against the city unless the cross came down.

The Finley River Park is made up of both public and private land. So in order to avoid further litigation, it was decided to move the cross to the privately-owned area near the Saddle Club which is owned by the Christian Co. Agriculture and Mechanical Society.

Rick Johnson was among those at Thursday's meeting and he had a unique perspective on the controversy. He was in the original group as part of the Ozarks Chamber of Commerce that designed the cross.

When it was built the crossmembers (the horizontal part of the cross) were made with hinges so they could be folded down.

"I had the concern 25 years-ago about what faced us now that somebody would complain about the cross," Johnson remembered. "I was actually pleasantly surprised that it stayed up 25 years. Whatever I can do to help I want to do because it needs to be continued."

"I thought what is somebody doing coming in from out of state telling us how to live in our community," said supporter J.R. Taylor of his reaction to the controversy.

"But that brought about some good," added John Cockroft, one of the organizers of CrossKeepers.

In this group's eyes the controversy did some good because it pushed some people to become more accountable for what they believe in.

"I think Christians have been silent for too long," Taylor said. "We need to just stand up and take our country back because if we don't we'll lose it."

"I'm just going to call it the Mother Cross," Morris said of the big cross in the park. "And we will continue to have all these baby crosses pop up all over the county."

"Over time (those crosses in the yards) will do more to share the message of the cross than any words," Cockroft said.

The group has another meeting planned for Thursday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Fremont Hills Country Club.

If you'd like more information there's a CrossLightCourage page on Facebook and you can e-mail Crosslightcourage@gmail.com or call John Cockroft at417-894-3870.