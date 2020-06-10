Christian County Health Department announces timeline for possible COVID-19 exposure case

The Christian County Health Department shared a possible exposure from a patient testing positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the following locations:

*Tuesday, June 3 or Wednesday, June 4 (the individual could not recall the exact date): Evolution Fitness, 2298 Walk on Drive in Ozark between 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

*Tuesday, June 3: Kum & Go, 5552 N 21st Street in Ozark around 9 a.m. for a brief amount of time

*Wednesday, June 4: Price Cutter, 5504 N 17th Street in Ozark around 8 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes

Anyone who was at the locations on the dates and times listed above is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider regarding testing and should take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea