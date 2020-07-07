Christian County Health Department releases list of possible community exposures

The Christian County Health Department announced several potential COVID-19 related community exposures.

The health department is asking anyone who was at the locations listed

below to monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. Anyone who visited the locations during the timeframes listed is considered to be at low-risk for contracting COVID-19. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and

seek medical attention.

• June 26: ALDI in Nixa from Noon- - 12:15 p.m. (infections, no symptoms, and no mask)

• June 27: Lowe’s in Ozark from 9 a.m. - 6 p. m. (infectious, no symptoms, and masked)

• June 27: Century Lanes in Nixa from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. (infectious, no symptoms, and no

mask)

• June 28: Prima’s Mexican Kitchen in Ozark from 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic,

and no mask)

• June 29: Handyman Rentals in Nixa from 7 a.m. - 7:20 a.m. (symptomatic and no mask)

• June 29: Nixa Live Stock Café’ in Nixa from 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. (symptomatic and no mask)

• June 30: Lowe’s in Ozark from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. (symptomatic and masked)

• July 1: Ozark Christian County Day of Prayer at the Ozark Square around 7:30 a.m. (exact length of time unknown) (infectious, symptomatic, and no mask)

The health department continues to remind all residents to practice social distancing while out in public areas, wear a face mask or other face covering if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid crowded areas or large gatherings.