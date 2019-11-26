Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole makes arrest after altercation with robbery suspect

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole suffered some bumps and bruises after arresting a man following a pursuit.

Sheriff Cole tells KY3 News a woman reported a robbery at her home near State Highway AA in Nixa Tuesday morning. The homeowner says the robber held her at gunpoint and then left. She shared a good description of the robber's truck.

Sheriff Cole says Tuesday afternoon he noticed the truck. When he attempted to pull over the driver, he would not stop and a pursuit began. The pursuit traveled on State Highway CC between Nixa and Ozark. The driver then traveled north on U.S. 65 into Springfield near Sunshine Street. Sheriff Cole says he then did a tactical move to spin the truck out. The driver then rammed the sheriff's patrol car.

Sheriff Cole says he and the driver then got into an altercation outside the vehicles. The sheriff finally cuffed him. He did not release the name, but says he has served time for stealing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.

Investigators found items in the truck stolen from the woman's home.