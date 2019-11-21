Christian County authorities investigate suspicious substance at courts that made 4 deputies sick

The Christian County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious substance inside the courts building that may have made deputies ill.

Sheriff Brad Cole says the first deputy fainted as a woman attempted to go through security. As three deputies investigated, they then became sick too. Emergency crews rushed all four to a local hospital. Sheriff Cole says all four are in stable condition.

Crews evacuated the courts building in downtown Ozark. A hazmat team from Springfield is assisting.

Sheriff Cole says the woman is quarantined. He tells KY3 News she claimed it was methamphetamine. The sheriff says he does not believe that.

