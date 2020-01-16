Christian County buys 39 acre tract; commissioners call it forward-thinking purchase

Christian County Commissioners purchased nearly 40 acres of land on the west edge of Ozark.

The county paid $1.75 million for the acreage for the 39 acre tract of land Wednesday. The land is located just west of the B&B Theater and a Mercy Clinic on State Highway 14 and 25th Street.

Commissioner Ralph Phillips says the piece of land is an investment for the county, with reserve funds, since property values are rising. The Christian County Commission wants to be prepared as the country grows. Phillips says a future jail is one possibility, but the land could be used for any county facility. The commission does believe it's inevitable, that in 20 years or less, the current jail location will no longer be adequate. Phillips says the commission began the process of looking at pieces of land to invest in more than a year ago.

There is a house on the property. And Phillips says the county will honor the current renter's contract. He's not sure what they'll do with the house after that.