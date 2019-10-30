Christian County deputies investigate shooting outside gentlemen's club near Nixa, Mo.

The Christian County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting outside a gentlemen's club.

Sheriff Brad Cole reports deputies responded to Illusions around 2:30 a.m. about a shooting. Sheriff Cole says two guys got into a fight in the parking lot. And acquaintance tried to break it up, but when he couldn't, pulled out a gun and shot the other guy.

The shooter and his acquaintances took off in a car. Deputies found the shooter about two miles from Illusions walking along the road and arrested him. One other involved remains on the loose.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The sheriff considers the injury non-life-threatening.