Christian County food pantry reports record year; needing donations

The largest food pantry in Christian County distributed a record amount of food in 2019.

Least of These in Ozark surpassed the 1 million pound mark.

The Nixa School District reports its percentage of free and reduced lunches is holding pretty steady, as the population grows. But that means the number of families needing help continues to climb. Many families are needing extra help during the months of November and December because kids aren't getting school breakfast and lunch over the holidays.

Least of These food pantry reports assisting 86 new families just in these last two months. That's one reason for the increase in their food distribution. Organizers handed out 30% more than in 2018, at more than one million pounds. Another reason for the increase is they've tried to help families with extra food when they need it. And they try to provide fresh produce.

With that increase in food distributions, Least of These found about itselft about $30,000 short at the end of the year. Organizers hope donors will help make up for that shortage.

Click HERE to donate.

