Christian County health leaders confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19

The Christian County Health Department reports two new cases of COVID-19.

The county now reports four cases. Investigators consider one of the two new cases travel-related. A preliminary investigation into the other new case leads to a possible link to an earlier case in a neighboring county.

Here's a breakdown of cases tested so far throughout the county:

• Eighty-five (85) total tests have been conducted;

• Four (4) individuals have tested positive;

• Forty-seven (47) test have come back negative;

• Thirty-four (34) tests are still pending;

• Fifty-three (53) people are currently quarantined.

• Thirteen (13) have completed quarantine.

“While we are dismayed to have additional cases; we do not have any information that would lead for strong concern of community transmission," said Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu says.

"Our community leaders and the citizens they serve have remained diligent in their efforts to keep the spread of the disease from escalating. The Stay at Home orders that have been adopted this week have added another layer of safety to our community.”

The Christian County Health Department asks you to follow the Christian County, City of Ozark and City of Nixa Stay-at-home orders:

• Stay home unless going out for essential items/essential business

• Stay informed with information from the CDC.

• Practice social distancing.

• Wash your hands and practice good hand hygiene.

If you are sick, call your physician. If you don’t have a physician, call the state hotline: 877-435-8411