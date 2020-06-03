Christian County health leaders release information about community exposures involving 3 new cases

The Christian County Health Department released information about potential COVID-19 community exposures in Nixa and Ozark.

Health leaders identified three new cases, bringing the total to 34 cases. They report nine active cases. The patients shopped at these locations:

• Saturday, May 30: One case reported visiting Walmart in Ozark (at approximately 5 p.m. for a brief time); a second case reported visiting Walmart in Ozark in the evening hours (no specific time given)

• Saturday, May 30: Dollar Tree in Ozark (at approximately 5:10 p.m. for a brief time)

• Monday, June 1: The UPS Store in Nixa (at approximately 11 a.m. for a brief time)

• Tuesday, June 2: Walmart in Ozark (2:15 p.m.-2:33 p.m.)

The health department considers anyone visiting the three locations identified to be at-low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor themselves for symptoms. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body

aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you have symptoms develop. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider

regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.

Christian County Health Department would like to remind the community about the free COVID-19 testing opportunity that is open to any individual with a Missouri residency. The free testing site will be located at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave, Springfield on June 4 and 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days. You do not have to have symptoms and you do not have to be a resident of Greene County in order to receive the free COVID-19 testing. The test that is being offered is a PCR test identifying active COVID-19 infection. Interested participants are highly encouraged to pre-register. To register online, please visit health.mo.gov/communitytest. To pre-register by phone, please call Missouri COVID-19 hotline at

877-435-8411. The health department highly encourages Christian County residents to participate in this free COVID-19 testing event