Christian County health leaders report 3 new cases of COVID-19, releases possible exposures

The Christian County Health Department confirms three new positive cases of COVID-19.

The case total for the county is now at 26 in the pandemic.

The health department is currently monitoring these cases with possible exposure. One of the county’s recent positive cases visited Kum & Go in Ozark (305 W. South St.) for a brief time at approximately 3 p.m. each day over a 5-day time frame from May 23 through May 27. The individual also visited two Dollar General Stores, which were located in Sparta and Ozark (150 Vanilla Bean Rd., Sparta; 1501 E. State Hwy. 14, Ozark) on May 23 between 1 and 1:30 p.m. The possible exposure is low risk, but health officials say you should monitor your conditions.

If you experience any symptoms of a fever 100.4 or greater, sore throat, headache, cough, muscle pain, chills, loss of taste or smell, and/or shortness of breath, then you are encouraged to consult with a physician to discuss testing. Christian County Health Department would like to remind you to stay home and consult with a physician if you feel sick.

The health department also highly encourages you to wear a face mask or other face covering while out in the community if it is not possible for you to maintain adequate social distancing between yourself and others.

