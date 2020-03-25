Christian County leaders approve "stay at home" order

The Christian County Commission announced Wednesday its own "stay at home" order in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The order takes effect March 26 at 12:01 a.m. It will last for 30 days.

This order mirrors those orders issued yesterday by Springfield and Greene County. The intent of the "stay at home" order is to assure the maximum number of people are remaining isolated in their places of residence, while enabling essential services to continue. The requirement to "stay at home" does not apply to those traveling to work in an essential business or essential government function which must continue to operate.

Essential businesses include health care operations, essential infrastructure, including construction, operation of public transportation and utilities, internet and telecommunications systems, first responders, emergency management, grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, food cultivation including farming, media, gas stations and auto supply facilities, pharmacies, healthcare supply stores and healthcare facilities, auto repair facilities, banks and related financial institutions (drive-thru only), hardware stores, service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the sanitation and essential operation of residences, businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities, businesses that supply other essential businesses with supplies necessary to operate and supply products needed for people to work from home, etc.

Facilities which cannot be reasonably identified as one of the essential facilities listed above are considered non-essential, for the purposes of this order, and must temporarily suspend all activities.

The commission encourages those who must visit essential businesses to practice social distancing by keeping a six- foot distance from others.

Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips asks the citizens and all of the business owners in Christian County to remember that making the choice to comply with these rules over the next few weeks will shorten the time it takes for all of our lives to return to normal.

Click HEREto read the order.