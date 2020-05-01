Christian County's reopening guidelines less strict than others around the Ozarks

Stay-at-home orders are largely lifted across the Ozarks starting Monday, but there are different restrictions that remain in different places.

In Christian County, businesses and churches are given more freedom and fewer restrictions on re-opening.

Nixa, in Christian County is just a few miles south of Springfield, in Greene County. But those few miles will mean a pretty big difference in the updated orders taking effect on Monday.

"We're kind of in between where the Governor's orders at and where Springfield is at," said Drew Douglas, City of Nixa's Public Information Officer. "We're trying to fine tune the right balance for our area."

Douglas said they developed a plan in conjunction with neighboring towns.

"We've actually coordinated with Republic and Ozark to make sure that we were on the same page and going in the same direction," said Douglas.

While the retail guidelines are set by Gov. Parson's orders, other guidelines are in the hands of each town to decide.

"The new stay at home order allows for our businesses in Ozark to reopen," said Steve Childers, Ozark City Administrator. "Now there's no such thing as an essential versus non-essential business."

For both Ozark and Nixa, their smaller size was one reason why they could open all of their businesses with occupancy limits. That includes movie theaters, and churches, which will remain closed in Springfield.

"Population size and different county health department too," said Douglas. "So you know our county health department looked at the numbers and gave us advice on what they were seeing."

"We don't have the density, we don't have the population," said Childers. "So it is different down here."

And slowly but surely, Childers hopes for that return to the way things were.

"We hope that the phasing approach of reopening will allow us to continue to maintain a safe environment where people can continue to get back with their normal lives," Childers said with a smile.

The overwhelming message from people in Christian County was that they're glad to see things starting to reopen.

If you have any questions about what is and what isn't open,no matter where you live, check out your city and county web and/or Facebook pages for the most up-to-date information.