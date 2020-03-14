Coronavirus concerns lead to changes for churches in the Ozarks

Churches around the Ozarks are continue to make changes because of the Coronavirus.

Springfield Health Department officials are asking organizations to limit mass events to 250 people or less to prevent the spread of the disease.

Several churches in Springfield are exploring new options to see how they could plan to hold worship.

"We want to be part of the solution," said Jody Dow.

Jody Dow with North Point Church says they have decided to close their doors and offer online services.

Dow says they can see more than 700 people at a service during the weekend. Their entire production team is able to put the service on the website until further notice.

"And that allows service to be accessible to many, and to be safe, because you can watch it in your environment with your family, and then there is still community happening online. Really just being able to support what our city is doing to help contain the virus," said Dow.

Other churches, like Central Assembly of God and James River Church decided to be open on Sunday.

Pastor Jim Bradford says there will be no food offered before service, no shaking of hands or collecting offerings.

"Given we maybe not be able to get together for a few weeks we felt that tomorrow would be one more opportunity to just prepare for the next few weeks of being shut down," said Bradford.

James River Pastor John Lindell says they met with city leaders, county officials, and health department officials.

"With their blessing, we're going to be having service at *ALL our James River campuses this Sunday. As a precaution, we ask those who are 65 and older or have a compromised immune system or those who are feeling under the weather not to attend the services," said Lindell in a Facebook statement.

In a news conference Friday, Greene County health officials advised the faith community to think creatively-- and move services to a live-stream format.

"We know faith leaders might not be able to change plans for services this weekend but to start thinking ahead for their services next weekend," said Clay Goddard with the Springfield Health Department.

Smaller churches in the area will hold services tomorrow, including Scenic Church, a congregation of 20 people.

Pastor John Kouts says they will not be cancelling or using live-stream just yet.

"I think people want to have service because we are kind of scared about what's going on and with the president calling a national day of prayer, we feel we need to be in prayer to help this virus be taken care of," said Kouts.