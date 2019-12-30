Ozarks churches focus on security after Texas shooting

The attack in Texas has local churches thinking about their security.

The Well Church in Springfield has two campuses to protect.

"We want to be able to protect our people and give them a safe place to come and worship," said Jason Cruise, the church's security director. "The house of God needs to be a place where people can feel safe, not feel threatened and the thing is there is evil out there."

Cruise and other church leaders are going through training to up their security with Shield Force International.

"We train church security on lots of different concepts as far as precursor warning signs, physical security, verbal deescalation, response techniques," said Matt Coombes with Shield Force International.

In Texas Sunday volunteer security members took down the shooter.

"When seconds count, police are minutes away," Coombes said. "That's why we have to be armed [and] we have to have a person trained with a fire arm to quickly mitigate that."

​Programs like Shield Force International and 21st Century Peacekeepers offer fire arm training for church security members.

"When you become a hard target and people are aware of that and your congregation is involved, you're less likely to have [a shooting] occur and that's a great move for everyone to come forward now and realize they've got to take their own steps and their own actions," said Dwayne Doran.

Doran is the president of 21st Century Peacekeepers. He said his company has been training for more than a decade and fire arm training has become more popular.

"This is really part of the ministry," he said. "Your security team is part of it [and] your medical team is part of it. All of those things that can happen you need to really be prepared."

If your church isn't comfortable with a gun, the programs will offer other options.

"We want to take the shooter out, whether that's tackling him, hitting him over the head with a chair [or] whatever we can to get him off his feet," said Coombes.

