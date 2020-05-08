Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo. addresses financial stress amid coronavirus crisis

Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo. addressed Friday its financial stress amid the coronavirus crisis.

Health providers canceled elective surgeries and regularly scheduled doctors appointments once the crisis began. The pandemic left hospitals without its normal capacity of patients.

Statement from CMH/CMH Foundation:

"At Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, we are looking at ways to balance our budget. Along with all other hospitals and long-term care facilities across Missouri, we have experienced significant financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the measures we have taken include encouraging employees to take Paid Time Off (PTO), floating staff to our long-term care facilities, significantly reducing the number of new hires by not filling open positions and reducing staffing hours. We also received grant funding through the Cares Act. Without that funding this pandemic would have been devastating. We are working through additional cost reduction measures; however, we do not intend to furlough employees at this point."