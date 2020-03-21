City Utilities Transit modifies routes, schedules in Springfield

The City Utilities Transit Service in Springfield will be operating on modified routes and schedules starting Sunday.

The changes till stay in effect until April 4, 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Providing reliable and safe transportation to our customers is always our first priority. During this crisis we must make changes that will not only provide a solid level of service but will also protect the health and safety of passengers and our drivers," said Matt Crawford, Director of Transit.

Schedule and route modifications are listed below:

Sunday Service:

• Sunday service will be 10 a.m. and operate until 5 p.m.

• Transit routes 22, 25, 26, and 27 will run hourly.

Monday through Friday Service:

• Routes 22, 25, 26, and 27 will run hourly service from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

• Routes 22, 25, 26, and 27 will offer half-hour service from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

• Routes 31, 36, and 38 will run hourly service from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

• Route 35 will run hourly service from 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and also 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday Service:

• Routes 22, 25, 26, and 27 will offer hourly service from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

• Routes 31, 36, and 38 will offer hourly service from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Access Express – Will be available during all of the above hours of service.

Additional route information is available here or by calling the CU Transit office at 417-831-8782.