Springfield City Utilities is ending its grace period for cutoffs

Springfield City Utilities has been busy the past week making calls to thousands of its customers.

"We want to make sure we have a payment arrangement made," said Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities.

Spokesperson Joel Alexander said CU has allowed its customers to defer payments for water, electric and natural gas for the past two months.

"We knew that there were a lot of customers going through financial difficulties," said Alexander. "Loss of job loss of employment. There was a lot of factors with COVID-19."

Alexander said out of the 116,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers around 6,500 customers had bills overdue by 60 days.

"The bill was not zeroed out," said Alexander. "Anything customers have used now from March 17th will still be on their bill when it comes out."

He said calls are being made and letters mailed out to those customers informing them that on July 7th.

"We want to make sure we do every method we possibly can to reach out to our customers before we reach that point where we have to disconnect services," said Alexander. "That's why we're making phone calls. That's why we're doing letters. That's why we're asking customers to call us we're not mind readers or fortune tellers. We just need to know what's going on with the customer's financial status so we can help them."

Alexander said the utilities building will re-open to the public on July 7th too. He said customers can pay their bills online, over the phone or at one of their kiosks.