City adding new parking lot with demolition of 3 downtown Springfield buildings

The city of Springfield will demolish former county buildings in downtown Springfield to make way for more parking.

The three buildings are located off of North Boonville, across from the Busch Building. The city plans to put in a new parking lot with 100 spaces. It will include accessible parking for disabled visitors at the Government Plaza.

The city acquired them over the last few years because they were in disrepair and considered dangerous. Greene County formerly owned the buildings. Not all that long ago, they served as the public administrator's offices, Greene County Emergency Management offices, and property and evidence storage for the sheriff's department.

The county did an environmental assessment in 2012, finding one of the buildings used to serve as a filling station. The buildings could also contain some asbestos and lead paint.

The city hopes to begin demolition later this week. To ensure safety, the city will remove a bus stop just north of the buildings during the project. Demolition could last until May.

