City and school property gradually reopens for public use in West Plains

School and city property is gradually opening in West Plains, but with certain limitations.

It's was nearly two months ago when West Plains went under a stay at home order. Now, just over two weeks since it was lifted, certain areas are now back open for public use. Many restrictions are still in place and it still could be some time before everything is fully opened again.

"I'm ready. I think everybody else is ready," Rick Frazier told KY3.

On Monday, athletic facilities at the high school began a gradual reopening.

The two tennis courts nearest Howell Avenue are back open for the public.

The baseball and softball fields are also open but only for team practices.

Bleachers remain closed, so bring your own chairs.

Players and coaches must bring their own hand sanitizer and equipment, such as bats, cannot be shared by teams.

You can run on the high school track, but the bleachers, field and other outdoor equipment remain off limits.

"I appreciate the school opening this up and let us come over here and walk, Frazier explained. I like walking on the track because it's nice and soft and there's no hills. I really appreciate it. It's great to be outside."

The Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex is still closed as is playground equipment at all city parks.

Golfers can now rent a cart to play at the municipal course; however only one person per cart.

The public library remains closed but will continue with the pick-up/book return process on weekdays.

The city's transit buses are also back to doing short routes with riders having to social distance.

The civic center pool and fitness center are also back open but with limits.

No more than 25 people are allowed in the pool at one time and only 10 people are allowed to workout at a time.

After closing last summer for repairs, the city's aquatic center is closed for the summer due to the virus.

"I think it was a good call," Brody Thompson added. It was a good call. Let's say you have a certain amount of people and they are in there and you don't want to be the one to tell a kid that they can't go in because there's too many people. And then it just wouldn't be fun," Jaden Mann said.

"Overall I think everybody's done a good job and I think the community has done a good job," Frazier added.

The City Hall lobby is now back open.

And both the police and fire departments are back to normal operations.