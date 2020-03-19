City of Branson, Mo. adopts public gatherings limits

City leaders in Branson, Mo. approved limiting gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The city adopted recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other public health agencies.

The ordinance limits planned or spontaneous events to ten people or less.

It also prohibits businesses from exceeding 25% of their occupant load in enclosed public places. This will have the effect of making sure appropriate social distance guidelines can be met. Daycares and medical facilities are exempt from the occupant load requirement.

Violations of this ordinance carry a range of punishment of up to 90 days in jail or up to a $500 fine. This ordinance will sunset when the emergency proclamation of the Mayor expires, which is currently set to expire May 15.

The city of Branson says it will continue to work in coordination with our partner agencies, as well as the state and federal government, to monitor this evolving situation and to ensure our response actions are based on the latest facts.