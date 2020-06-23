City of Branson, Mo. caught in middle of Black Lives Matter movement

A group of concerned citizens plan on speaking at the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night to express their concern about the image the tourist city is setting by having confederate memorabilia visible along the main State Highway 76 strip and creating a non-welcoming environment for those who are offended by the flag.

College student Katarina Makoch and school teacher Thomas Gal were sitting across the street from the Dixie Outfitters in Branson on Tuesday afternoon making signs in protest of the business selling confederate flags when a 70 year-old woman walked up and expressed her opinions.

"I'm tired of you guys doing this crap!" she yelled. " I'm tired! If you guys start destroying our city you're gonna pay for it. Don't be doing this (expletive) because it's stupid! This Black Lives Matter is just crap. You guys just want attention!"

"I'm out here protesting and they're telling me to get off the street," Makoch said of the exchange that went on for about 10 minutes with the women leaving and coming back several times.

It's part of the controversy surrounding the Black lives Matter movement and the confederate flag that's showed up at Monday's NASCAR race in Alabama and over the weekend in Branson when both pro-and-anti confederate flag protestors gathered outside the Dixie Outfitters.

On Monday night Makoch and Gal along with others planned on attending the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting to express their concern about the image the tourist city is setting by having confederate memorabilia visible along the main Highway 76 strip and creating a non-welcoming environment for those who are offended by the flag.

"All they've done is a generic statement condemning racism which is not enough," Gal said of his frustration with what the city had done so far. "We need anti-racism. We need people that are fighting against racism in this country and in this town."

"Silence is very dangerous at this time," Makoch added. "That's why we're speaking to the city council, to speak to business officials and see if there is an opportunity for change because as of right now I don't feel comfortable welcoming people to this town."

"People come here as strangers, everything's new to them and they get to make their assumptions about the town.," said Heath Goetsch, who shot a video from Sunday's protest that went viral showing a woman making anti-black and pro-KKK statements. "It doesn't take long for them to see something that to many people means 'You are not welcome,'" he said, pointing to the confederate flags at the store.

The city of Branson issued a press release before the meeting saying that Mayor Edd Akers would issue a proclamation promoting unity and condemning hate speech, reiterating the city's commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all citizens and visitors to the community.

Makoch and Gal were just hoping the discourse at city hall was less abrasive than the meeting with the lady on the sidewalk.

"I don't want to do battle with anyone," Gal said. "I'm not here to fight. I just want to have a classroom environment. I want people to get an education so we can stop looking like we're 10, 15, 20 years behind the rest of the country."

