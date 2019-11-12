City of Branson, Mo. leaders vote against burying utilities on 76 Country Blvd.

Branson, Mo. city leaders voted Tuesday night against a proposal to bury utilities along a half mile stretch of 76 Country Blvd.

The issue has been controversial for months.

Some say the city has a contractual obligation to finish this phase of the Highway 76 Improvement Project by putting power lines underground. However, others say now is not the time to spend the nearly $2 million on something that’s mainly cosmetic, as the city is $170 million in debt.

The vote was three “yes” and two “no.” Four “yes” votes are required for the issue to pass.

