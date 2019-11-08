U.S. Army Corp of Engineers increases Table Rock Lake spillway; minor flooding expected

The city of Branson expects minor flooding along the banks of Lake Taneycomo after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increased the spillway at Table Rock Lake Dam.

The corps first opened the spillway Thursday morning to manage lake levels from recent rains. The Corps then increased the spillway Friday morning. This release is expected to last throughout the weekend

According to the Corps, the maximum peak flow experienced downstream of the dam may be up to 21,500 CFS during the spill. This is enough to cause minor flooding at the banks of Lake Taneycomo. The city is not expecting a significant impact.

As with any spillway release, the city of Branson has a team on standby monitoring the situation and is making preparations to move quickly if things change. As usual, residents and businesses near the shore of Taneycomo should be water aware and keep an eye on the lake levels.