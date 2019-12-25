City of Branson awards grants to area non-profit organizations

It's the season of giving. That means the City of Branson is awarding its annual public assistance grants to area non-profit organizations.

Faith Community Health is one of the groups set to receive one of the grants. Pharmacist Heather Lyons-Burney says the clinic helps provide medications that some people often have to go without.

"They have to chose, I could get this medication but I can't get these two," Lyons-Burney said.

However, through donations like the annual grant provided by the City of Branson, this clinic can provide access to affordable medicine.

"At this point in the year, we have exceeded about 15,000 medications that we've provided," Lyons-Burney said.

Faith Community Health is set to receive $12,000 through the city's public assistance program along with six other organizations like the Salvation Army and Christian Action Ministries.

"To us, it's more than just handing out food. We sit down with our clients and try to determine what they're needs are," CAM Board Vice Chairman Jim Lawson said.

While the grants are one time gifts given from the City of Branson to area organizations, these non-profits really are giving back to our community year around.

"Program that can help people in the long term and affect the many based on the dollars provided," Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said.

Martin is a member of the committee that helps award the grants. He explains that this year's grants add up to $80,000. It is money that comes from taxpayers.

"The city operations budget is able to provide some funding for temporary public assistance," Martin said.

So, whether it's giving medical help or providing shelter or food, the funding is aimed at helping area non profits, help others.

"There's a lot of good for a lot of folks through this program," Martin said.

Through this program, these organizations are reimbursed for the grant amount. They can start submitting those receipts for reimbursement at the start of the year.

