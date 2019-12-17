City of Branson set to go live with new online permitting process in January

Doing business in Branson will become easier because of an online permitting process set to go live in January.

Thanks to the online process, people will no longer have to physically come to City Hall each time they need a permit. It's a step that area businesses owners and city leaders say will help building projects go much more efficiently.

"All year around we have a lot of new construction going on," Patriot Heat & Air Owner Miranda Thoendel said.

However, Thoendel says those jobs aren't possible without proper paperwork from the city.

"Typically, we can't start a project until we have all those permits in place," Thoendel said.

The City's Planning and Development Director says the goal of the new online permitting process is to make things easier on everyone.

"Our customers, our citizens, and staff will hopefully be able to do what they do much more efficiently," Joel Hornickel said.

During training sessions at Branson City Hall Monday and Tuesday, contractors also learned that the system will update in real-time as the permit is processed.

"It's really important for us to be able to keep up with where it is in the process, so we can get the work scheduled and keep everything moving forward," Thoendel said.

Hornickel says the new program will not only be helpful to local businesses and residents, but also national companies that hope to develop projects in the tourist town.

"For them to be able to go through the process, submit everything from their offices, pay for their permits from their offices, somewhere other than the city limits of Branson will be a huge benefit for economic development and building purposes throughout the city," Hornickel said.

The new system goes live on January 7, 2020. Contractors say it will make doing business in Branson easier.

"It makes life easier, it makes things flow easier, it's a natural progression," Thoendel said.