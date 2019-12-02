City of Cassville reschedules Christmas parade to Dec. 8

The City of Cassville is rescheduling its Christmas parade‪.

The parade will take place on Sunday December 8 at 4 p.m. instead of Saturday December 7 at 6 p.m.

Community leaders chose to reschedule the parade so the community can travel to Columbia to cheer on the High School football team at the State Championship.

“While we understand the parade will not be at night time, we still want to respect those who will be attending church ‪on Sunday evening‬,” Chamber of Commerce Director Rachael Selby Freeman said.

Parade line-up will begin ‪at 2:30‬ p.m. at the Cassville High School parking lot. The parade will begin ‪at 4‬ p.m. along Main Street and end near Pizza Hut.

