City of Conway, Mo. closes police department, enters agreement with Laclede County Sheriff's Office

The city of Conway, Mo. disbanded its police department.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office will now provide law enforcement for the city.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with the city, and believe this will provide better and more consistent law enforcement coverage for the city of Conway and the Conway area,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

Conway lost its only full-time officer months ago.

“The sheriff’s office has always answered calls in the city, when Conway officers were not working, but the Office could not devote a deputy to 40-hours a week working the city,” Millsap said.

Under the agreement, the city of Conway will pay Laclede County $30,000 to cover a full-time deputy to work the Conway area. The county will pay the remainder of the salary and benefits of the deputy. The sheriff’s office will have a sub-station at Conway City Hall. In addition, the city of Conway is donating the law enforcement equipment used by Conway Police Department to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Matt Frederick will serve the area. He's is a Conway Native.

The district deputy’s patrol area will extend to the Webster County line on State Highway CC, and State Highway ZZ and to the Dallas County line on State Highway J.

“We wanted to enhance our visibility not only in the city of Conway, but the Conway area. Mayor Fred Savage and city council have been a true partner in this vision, as they not only wanted to ensure better coverage in Conway, but all of the Conway area. In the agreement all Laclede County deputies will have the power to enforce Conway city ordinances, not just the district deputy. Deputies will be able to use the sub-station office for report writing and interviews when working calls in the area, which will add a presence when the district deputy is not working,” the Sheriff added.

The target date to start the partnership is February 1.

