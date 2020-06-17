City of Fayetteville, Ark. mandates masks because of virus

A city in northwest Arkansas is requiring face masks to be worn in most public places indoors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance requiring the masks be worn, with some exceptions. The measure requires businesses to provide masks to those who enter at minimal or no cost. The requirement comes as northwest Arkansas drives a dramatic resurgence in virus cases in the state.

The number of active cases, those that don't include people who have died or recovered, has increased more than 160% in the state since Memorial Day.