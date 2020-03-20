City of Forsyth declares state of emergency

The City of Forsyth has been working closely with Emergency Management, Taney County Health Department and community leaders regarding COVID-19. In order to protect the safety of our community and to follow recommendations from Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Mayor Kelly Dougherty issued a State of Emergency for the City of Forsyth effective at 00:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

We are following the guidelines of President Trumps “15 days to Slow the Spread” Initiative and promoting social distancing, limit gatherings to 10 people, and non-critical places of public businesses to a maximum of 10 people, including staff.

City Hall will be accessible from the drive through only and the lobby will remain closed until further notice. Police and Fire will continue to offer support to the community but non-critical issues will be addressed with limited access.

The City of Forsyth will continue to work with county, state and federal agencies to monitor this situation and respond accordingly.

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020 the Governor of Missouri declared that a state of emergency exists in the State and called for measures to address the COVID-19 virus outbreak to prevent a substantial risk to public health and safety.

WHEREAS, on March 15 2020, the Governor of Missouri and the federal Center for Disease Control recommended the cancellation, suspension, or prohibition of public events with more than 50 people in attendance.

WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, President Trump recommended the cancellation, suspension or prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people.

WHEREAS, a COVID-19 viral infection can result in mild or severe symptoms, but the elderly population and those with serious underlying medical conditions are most at risk from a COVID-19 infection, which may be fatal in some cases.

WHEREAS, the COVID-19 virus is highly contagious, is spread by respiratory transmission through people in close contact, and poses a serious health risk for the City’s residents and visitors.

WHEREAS, any large gathering of persons may accelerate the spread of infection from the COVID-19 virus and pose a risk to the health of the City’s residents and visitors.

WHEREAS, the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus constitutes a natural calamity and presents an imminent threat of widespread illness, which requires emergency action.

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to the authority vested in me as the Mayor of the City of Forsyth under Chapters 44 and 79 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri and Section 215 of the Code of the City of Forsyth, IT IS ORDERED AS FOLLOWS:

1. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has caused a state of emergency in the City.

2. There is a need to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

3. This Order is necessary to protect the safety and welfare of the citizens of the City.

4. Due to the unique characteristics and the risks associated with the transmission dynamics of the COVID-19 virus, and its clinical severity, the lack of vaccine or

antiviral medications as current treatment options, the inability to ensure social distancing and to prevent close contact among professional, social, cultural entertainment, or other special events where people are not separated by physical space of a least six feet, it is prohibited for any person to organize or attend a gathering of more than 10 people in a single space or room. All group events or gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited from taking place during the duration of this Order.

5. Any person who organizes or attends a gathering of no more than 10 people shall take appropriate action to minimize risk to the greatest extent possible by implementing and enforcing mitigation measures, including but not limited to, social distancing, limiting the time period of gatherings, frequent cleaning of all surfaces, and posting of warning signs.

6. Restricted Public access to municipal facilities.

7. Limiting all non-critical infrastructure businesses and places of public accommodation to a maximum of 10 people or 25 percent capacity (including staff located on the premises), whichever is less. This includes but is not limited to, all bars, restaurants, places of worship, etc.

8. This Order shall not apply to critical infrastructure businesses such as health

care services, pharmaceutical providers, food suppliers, fuel suppliers,

essential material and product suppliers and lodging facilities. These

businesses must be diligent in the maintenance of social distancing and limiting

person-to-person contact.

9. Taney County Health Department may promulgate such mandatory or advisory rules, policies, and guidance as is necessary and appropriate to implement this Order. Mandatory rules and policies so promulgated shall have the force of law to the greatest extent possible.

8. This Order shall be effective at 00:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and shall be in effect until modified or rescinded.

9. The City Clerk shall make this order available to the public.

Done at City Hall in Forsyth, Missouri on March 20, 2020.