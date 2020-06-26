City of Kansas City, Mo. to make masks mandatory as virus cases rise

Kansas City is making masks mandatory inside businesses and other places that are open to the public amid a growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said Friday that starting Monday, visitors and employees must wear masks when 6 feet of separation isn't feasible. The requirement will remain in place until at least July 12.

Missouri reported that the state had 19,914 confirmed cases as of Friday, up 16% from a week ago. The state also reported 990 deaths, an increase of 4% from last week.