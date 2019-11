Voters in the city of Lebanon, Mo. said yes to a sales tax for improvements in the fire and police departments.

Voters passed by a margin of 508 to 398.

The 1/2 cent sales tax is expected to generate around $1.7 million a year. The city will use the tax dollars to hire additional personnel in both the police department and fire department, bringing in new equipment like police cruisers as well as equipment for fire departments including new fire engines.