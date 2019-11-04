City of Lebanon, Mo. swears in new chief of police

More than 100 gathered in Lebanon City Council Chambers Monday morning for a swearing-in ceremony for new Lebanon Police Chief Bryan Arnold.

Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr welcomed the standing-room-only crowd for the ceremony.

"It is my honor to be standing here and to be a part of this," Carr said.

Following Carr's welcome, Laina Starnes, assistant city administrator/city clerk, administered the oath of office to Bryan.

Bryan said he is thankful for the confidence the mayor and city officials have placed in him and he is excited to begin his tenure leading the Lebanon Police Department.

"I am so proud of you guys and I am proud to be your chief," Bryan said as he addressed several of his officers standing along the back wall of the council chambers.

"I care about each of you and your families, you are important to me," Bryan added.

Bryan said he wanted to assure the community that treating everyone with dignity and respect will be a priority of the Lebanon Police Department. He said the department will also focus on community policing.

"I want Lebanon to be a place where people feel safe inside and outside of their homes," Arnold said. "I want children to feel safe in their schools. I am very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Carr added that public safety is a top priority of the city administration and he believed Arnold would be a positive step in improving safety in Lebanon.

Arnold recently retired as a criminal investigator assigned to Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He comes to the Lebanon Police Department with 25 years of law enforcement experience. Before beginning his career with the MSHP, he served as a military intelligence officer in the United States Army. He has an associate degree in criminal justice, an associate degree in missile and munitions technology, a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is a graduate of the MSHP Academy.

Arnold succeeds Chief Randy Halstead who retired from the department in September after 38 years of service.

