City of Mountain View, Mo. issues boil water order for residents along six streets

The City of Mountain View, Missouri has issued a boil water order for residents in a certain part of town.

"Wow, the City of Mountain View working on a Sunday. Something's wrong," David Drive resident Brandy Gray exclaimed.

That something, was a water line break around 8 Sunday morning on David Drive.

"They came and repaired it. Got it done around noon today," Mountain View Mayor Pro Tem Paul O'Brien told KY3.

The city issued a boil water order for people living along six streets near Highway 17.

The streets include, David Drive, Joyner Drive, Henry Street, Murrell Street, Nina Lane and West James Street.

O' Brien estimates that around 50 homes and one business are in the affected area.

The boil order will likely last until mid-week.

"And first water sample will be sent off in the morning, O'Brien added. I think they send it to Poplar Bluff, who we'll send it to. Then they'll come back, first sample test will come back Wednesday afternoon, late in the afternoon, we'll know more about it, when they can turn the water back on to the affected people."

Mother of two, Brandy Gray, isn't looking forward to the extra work of boiling water before cooking.

She says her boyfriend was stopping to buy bottled water at the store for the days ahead.

"I'm thinking this is just great. On top of everything else I got going on, I need to worry about boiling water," Gray stated.

O'Brien says the city wants to address the aging water and sewer infrastructure.

He says a multi-million dollar bond issue will be presented to voters in April.

"It shouldn't affect water rates and sewer rates. It's a bond issue. We're going to vote on it in April, he said. It's going to cost us five to six million dollars to fix the infrastructure of our sewer lines and our water lines in the City of Mountain View."

At least for the next few days, residents in the affected area will need to boil water for at least one minute before use in cooking.

The CDC also advises people to use boiled or bottled water when brushing teeth.