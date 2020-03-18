City of Nixa, Mo. declares emergency amid coronavirus fears

The Nixa City Council declared an emergency during its emergency meeting on March 18, giving power to the Mayor to make orders to restrict public gatherings and enact regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A violation of an order of the mayor would be considered a violation of city ordinance, punishable by fine. As of 6 p.m. on March 18, the mayor has not issued any order restricting public gatherings or operation of any businesses.

On March 17, Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips did issue an order prohibiting public gatherings of 50 people or more and made it unlawful for anyone to organize or attend gatherings exceeding that size.

The city of Nixa continues to strongly encourage cancellation of events, meetings, and gatherings of 50 people or more. The city and the mayor will continue to be in consultation with the county health department regarding any potential future action.

The city of Nixa is also closing The X Center, the home of Nixa Parks, to the public. The facility will be closed March 19th through March 31st as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You may reach Nixa Parks with questions about the closure at info@nixaparks.com.

However, Nixa Parks will continue the Spring Break Camp program through April 3 so parents don’t have to scramble to find an alternative childcare program.

