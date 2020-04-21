City of Nixa, Mo. mayor updates emergency stay-at-home order

The city of Nixa, Mo. extended its emergency stay-at-home order, but now allows non-essential businesses to provide curbside pick-up/drop-off and delivery.

Nixa Mayor Brian Steele signed the updated order on Tuesday. It goes into effect Wednesday through May 3.

Essential businesses may now also perform non-essential business activities, including the distribution or sale of products that are not included in the definition of an “essential business.” Essential businesses must continue to follow occupancy limits.

“The cities of Nixa and Ozark have worked together to ensure we make the same updates at the same time to reduce confusion for people across Christian County," said Nixa Mayor Brian Steele. "This order is the first step in a path back to normalcy. We continue to consult with regional health leaders and neighboring governments to make decisions in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of our communities as we begin to carefully re-open our local economy. Our intention is to ease back towards normalcy in gradual steps, so that we don’t put lives at unnecessary risk. We will monitor the impact of the pandemic prior to making each step, so that we don’t have to return to a more restrictive step. We plan to continually reassess to ensure our emergency orders are appropriate for the level of pandemic risk.”

Non-essential businesses may now take orders and provide services so long as they:

*Take orders by phone, online, or curbside pick-up or drop-off

*No customers are permitted to enter the business

*Non-essential service businesses must also fully maintain the CDC social distancing and cleaning guidelines, including but not limited to the use of personal protective equipment for employees such as gloves, masks, and eye wear in the provision of services.