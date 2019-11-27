City of Ozark, Mo. announces construction plans for new Riverside Bridge

Construction on the new Riverside Bridge in Ozark, Mo. will begin in January 2020. Crews hope to reopen it next fall.

The Ozark Special Road District in conjunction with Christian County and the city of Ozark awarded the construction contract for the historic bridge to Hartman & Company, Inc. of Springfield. The project on Riverside Road over the Finley River replaces the historic one-lane Riverside Bridge once located next to the Riverside Inn.

Numerous floods over decades caused significant damage to the bridge. It closed in July of 2015. Finley Farms at Ozark Mill dismantled the bridge.

Great River Engineering of Springfield designed the new $2.5 million bridge. It will feature two driving lanes and a bicycle/pedestrian lane.