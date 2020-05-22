City of Ozark, Mo. asks voters to say yes to use tax

The city of Ozark, as well as more than a dozen other communities, are asking residents to vote on a use tax in the June 2 election.

A use tax is simply an online local sales tax applied to out of state sales. City leaders in Ozark say it's more important than ever, because the coronavirus pandemic led shoppers online. A similar tax in 2017 narrowly failed.

City leaders do not know exactly how much money it will raise, but say they would use the money for public safety, parks and trails, and new city facilities, like a no-kill animal shelter. They say it would also level the playing field for local brick-and-mortar stores, who are required to charge local sales tax.

It may be harder now for cities to pass the tax because of the economic impact of the pandemic. There are some signs up around town, in opposition to the tax.

"The fact is, this is just the next step in the evolutionary process of all municipalities, and municipalities are supported by sales tax, and if that's the case, then we're simply trying to modernize the way we do that," said Steve Childers, Ozark City Administrator. "And I think people understand that, because they shop online."

City of Ozark's use tax would be the same as the local sales tax, 2.375%.


