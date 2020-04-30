City of Republic, Mo. announces guidelines for reopening businesses

Starting May 4, the city of Republic will begin its first step of phasing-in businesses to open up in the community.

Republic Mayor Jeff Ussery and city council members approved a resolution Thursday that provides guidance for a phased approach for moving forward over the next 30 days.

Read the entire resolution HERE.

Below is a breakdown of guidelines for businesses in Republic, Mo. to reopen.

1. In accordance with the guidelines from the President and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every person and business in the City shall abide by social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals. This does not apply to family members or individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet. Individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than six feet should take enhanced precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of contracting or spreading COVID-19. This provision shall apply in all situations, including, but not limited to, when customers are standing in line or individuals are using shared indoor or outdoor spaces.

2. In accordance with the guidelines from the President, the CDC, and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, people shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances. Elderly or otherwise vulnerable populations should take enhanced precautionary measures to mitigate the risks of contracting COVID-19.

3. Any entity that employs individuals that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:

-Twenty-five percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy for a retail location with square footage of less than ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft2);

-Ten percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy for a retail location with square footage of ten thousand square feet (10,000 ft2) or more.

4. Per Governor Parson’s order, schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. However, nothing in this Resolution prohibits school teachers, school staff, students, and parents from reentering school buildings in order to work, retrieve personal belongings, or return school property as long as limitations on social distancing are properly adhered to. Notwithstanding section 2 of this Exhibit, nothing contained herein shall prohibit daycares, child care providers, or schools from providing child care in accordance with CDC guidelines. Further, this does not prohibit schools from providing Food and Nutritional Services for those children that qualify.

5. Restaurants may offer dining-in services, provided that the limitations on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures, including proper spacing of at least six feet between tables, lack of communal seating areas to parties that are not connected, and having no more than ten people at a single table, are properly adhered to. The continued use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is encouraged throughout the duration of this Resolution.

6. This Resolution does not prohibit or restrict the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition during the declared state of emergency, subject to the provisions set forth herein.

7. Businesses in the City are allowed to use outdoor space, including parking areas they are authorized to use, which are directly connected to the business to conduct business lawfully permitted for the business without that outdoor space being counted towards the maximum allowable square feet in the Resolution so long as the required social distancing requirements contained herein are met and appropriate safety measures are taken to ensure the safety of the public in the outdoor space.

8. All publicly accessible locations not specified in item 3 above shall limit the number of individuals present in such publicly accessible location to only those who can safely maintain the social distancing requirements set forth herein and shall not exceed fifty percent of the location’s authorized fire or building code occupancy.

9. Gatherings of more than 20 individuals for non-business purposes is discouraged in the city.