City of Seymour collaborates with MSU students for downtown revitalization plan

The city of Seymour is working to revamp it's downtown square with the help of students at Missouri State University.

Missouri State University approached the city of Seymour a few months ago about doing a revitalization study.

"You know, I don't know what exactly the students are going to come up with at the end of the day," city alderman Dan Wehmer said. "I don't know if it's going to be good, bad or if they're going to come up with ideas that we can even afford, but I do want to know what they have to say."

Wehmer said more than 50 people showed up to the students' first community survey with ideas on how to improve the city.

"They all had some similar thoughts," he said. "One would be to retain the integrity of the old downtown, and another similar thought was the need for an eatery on the square, which we don't have now. There were some consistent themes from everyone present."

Wehmer said the Amish community and a nearby off-road ranch are drawing people to the area. Local business owner Terry Kelley said he would like to see the city become a hub for antique shops.

"It needs to be something that's effective and feasible, and the plus side of this is it costs the city of Seymour nothing," Kelley said.

He said the extra foot traffic would be nice.

"Anything that we can do to bring more business to town is a good thing," Kelley said.

He said the city has been working to revamp its downtown area already.

"They've bought a lot of dilapidated properties, cleaned them up, and sold the land," Kelley said.

By collaborating with the students, Wehmer said the city is saving thousands of dollars. He said the plans should be finished by the beginning of May, which gives the city plenty of time to decide how to budget that money for next year.