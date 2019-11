It may not yet look a lot like Christmas, but downtown Springfield is well on its way.

On Tuesday morning, employees with the Public Works Department put up the city's Christmas tree in Park Central Square. The blue spruce is more than twenty feet tall and required a large flatbed trailer and crane to get it into place. It was donated to the city by Jay and Retha Wasson and Hattie and Collin Carter.

The Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for November 23rd at 7:30p.m.