City of Springfield, Governor Parson grieve after officer, 3 killed at Springfield convenience store

The Springfield Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer and three killed in a shooting at a convenience store.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Officer Christopher Walsh, 32, was shot and killed while responding to the shooting on E. Chestnut near U.S. 65. Officer Josiah Overton, 25, was also shot and wounded.

Williams says three people were found dead inside the store. Officers also found shooter, who has not been identified, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. One other victim suffered injuries in the incident and is hospitalized.

The city of Springfield released this statement following the shooting.

"Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, on behalf of the Springfield City Council and entire community, expresses deepest sympathy to the families of Officer Chris Walsh and three citizens who lost their lives in the senseless shooting occurring overnight. We ask the community for prayers for the families, as well as for wounded Officer Josiah Overton and another wounded person who was in the store at the time of the shooting. We are indebted and very grateful for our officers who exhibit extreme bravery for our protection. Officer Walsh made the ultimate sacrifice. Our community mourns his loss.”

Governor Parson released a statement on Twitter.

"Officers throughout Missouri protect us every day without hesitation & without second guessing the potential impacts on themselves. They do a job that most don’t want to do, but expect them to. It’s our responsibility to pay tribute to them with the highest respect. #BackTheBlue