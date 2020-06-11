City of Springfield, Greene County will announce next recovery phase Friday

The city of Springfield, Greene County and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will announce the next phase for economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis Friday morning.

City and county leaders will discuss the next order expected to take effect June 15. Click HERE to watch live at 11 a.m. Health leaders report 204 total cases of COVID-19 in the country. And they consider 56 of those cases active.

Pending expiration of Phase 1 on June 15, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced today that Missouri will fully reopen and enter Phase 2 of its “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan on Tuesday, June 16.

The city of Springfield's Road to Recovery Phase 2 lasts until June 14. Here are the limitations in effect today:

Restaurants and Bars:

*Dine-in Service with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of indoor and outdoor seating areas

*No counter seating or self-service buffets allowed

*Bars, nightclubs and microbrewery tap rooms open with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of indoor and outdoor seating areas

Churches, Weddings, Funerals:

*In-Person services allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage of individual rooms and facility

Entertainment Venues:

*Allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage of individual rooms and facility

Playgrounds/Pools:

*Playgrounds, parks and trails stay open

*Pools can operate at 25% occupancy

Sports & Sporting Events:

*Non-Contact sports practices/activities allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of fixed seating spectator area

*Non-contact practices of contact sports allowed with no more than 25 people coordinated in stable, separated groups

Stores and Businesses:

*Allowed with 25%/10% occupancy limitation based on square footage*** (included in Governor Parson’s Order)

Personal Care Services:

*Allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage (includes employees)

*Masks required when less than six-feet distance

Gyms and Fitness Centers:

*Allowed with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage

*Allowed to operate with 25% of occupancy limitation based on square footage* of individual rooms and facility

Child Care, Camps & Private Schools

*Day cares open with limitations of stable groups of no more than 25

*Day camps open if primary role is child care with limitations of stable groups of 25

*Private schools remain closed

Long-Term Care Facilities:

*No visitors permitted

Public Gatherings:

*No special events of more than 50 people on city property or streets requiring a permit per city code