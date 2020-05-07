City of Springfield asks for community input on allocating COVID19 funds

Every year the city receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Though, this year, because of the pandemic, Springfield will be getting added funds totaling to Nearly $1 million ($916,138).

Bob Atchley, a Senior Planner with the City's Planning and Development office, said the COVID19 response CDBG funds are a result of the federal CARES Act. He said the funds have to hit three main things, benefiting low and moderate-income residents, eliminating problem properties, and urgent needs. That's why Atchley said the city is asking for the public input on how to utilize the funds.

"We want to assist as many people as we can, in as many facets of our community as we can," explained Atchley. "But we know the funds are somewhat low, so we need to know exactly where those needs lie."

The Housing and Community Development Needs Survey will play a massive role in helping the city figure out the area needs within the community. Atchley said the survey is focused on the five community factors. That's health care facilities like supplies and additional financial support for Workforce or low-income people. The fund can also go toward assistance with mortgage relief and utilities, small business loans, and even added support to non-profit communities.

Atchley said they look at all these things as being vital during this difficult time. However, they're wanting the communities' input on what do they see as being most critical out of those different areas.

The survey is only up until Thursday, May 7, at 11:59 p.m. All answers will be kept confidential. To take the survey, click here.

