City of Springfield seeks public input on federal funding draft

The city of Springfield seeks public input on its plans involving nearly $1 million in CARES Act funding.

The city's draft Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Action Plan Amendments and Disaster/Emergency Declaration Amendments to the Citizens Participation Plan are available for public review and comment through 5 p.m. May 29.

The draft contains funding recommendations for the nearly $1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Written comments on both sets of amendments may be sent to batchley@springfieldmo.gov. All written comments received by noon on May 29 will be forwarded to City Council.

