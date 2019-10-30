City of Springfield soliciting bids for 13 properties

The City of Springfield’s Purchasing Division is soliciting sealed bids for 13 different City-owned properties.

Many of the properties were once the site of one or more dangerous buildings that have since been torn down. Some of the properties were forfeited to the City as a result of delinquent sewer liens.

The City's goal is to recover the costs of acquisition and maintenance for these properties. In most cases, the revenue from the sale of surplus property goes into the Police and Firefighters Retirement System fund.

The City of Springfield's Buyer, Todd Cox, said he feels this system works. "We get an opportunity to take some properties that might not otherwise have the opportunity to be liquidated in neighborhoods and hopefully make the neighborhoods a better place to be," Cox said. He explained one of the goals of the program is to encourage the development of affordable housing. The surplus property program also gives adjacent property owners a chance to invest in their neighborhoods and expand their own properties.

Cox said there will be times certain properties won't sell. He talked about what they do in those scenarios. "We'll put them back out for sale and we'll try to somehow garnish some interest in those properties to get them moved off of our inventory lots."

Those interested can submit bids to the City of Springfield's Division of Purchases, located at 218 E. Central in Springfield. The deadline to submit a sealed bid for one of the properties is 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19. The price for each property is different and some require a buyer offer. City Council will vote to either approve or deny those offers.

The City is seeking bids for the purchase of the following properties:

Heart of the Westside Neighborhood

1634 W. Nichols

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881315402003

Legal Description: EAGLE HGTS PLACE W 60FT LOTS 1 2 3 & W 60FT N 30 FT LOT 4 BLK B

Asking Price: $10,000

1216 N. Forest

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881315218039

Legal Description: ORCHARD HGTS ADD LOT 43 BLK 3

Asking Price: $8,500

Note: All of Lot Forty-three (43), Block Three (3) in Orchard Heights Addition, according to the recorded plat, the City of Springfield, Greene County, Missouri. Tract is subject to permanent sanitary sewer easement over and across the East 10 feet thereof.

2121 W. Lynn

Zoned: R-TH

Parcel Number: 881315107011

Legal Description: BEVERLY HILLS ADD REPLAT LOT 29 BLK 6

Asking Price: Make Offer

Note: This property is only available to adjacent property owners. All potential purchasers should exercise due diligence in inspecting this property and before bidding on it. It may have a sinkhole, which city engineers can neither confirm nor deny. There is a depression on the property that could be a sinkhole, but it could also be the results of the ground settling because of roots and stump decaying from an old tree, or an old septic tank, or something else entirely.

Doling Park Neighborhood Association

2444 N. Benton

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881301306014

Legal Description: WILKERSONS ADD N1/2 LOT 87 & ALL LOT 88 & S1/2 LOT 89

Asking Price: $13,600

Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association

1537 W. Florida

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881311307011

Legal Description: OZARK HGTS LOT 13 BLK 16 (EX PT FOR HWY)

Asking Price: $7,500

1851 N. Main

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881311404034

Legal Description: WOODLAND HEIGHTS ADD ALL LOT 12 & S 10 FT LOT 11 BLK 18 & E1/2 VAC ALLEY ADJ W

Asking Price: $10,000

Note: All of Lot Twelve (12) and the South Ten (10) feet of Lot Eleven (11) Block Eighteen (18) Woodland Heights Addition and the East One-Half (E ½) of the vacated alley adjoining to the West, in the City of Springfield, Greene County, Missouri. The West 8 feet of the above described tract is subject to a permanent sanitary sewer easement.

Weller Neighborhood Association

1342 E. Blaine

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881207313007

Legal Description: ARRINGTONS ADD LOT 8 (EX S 50 FT)

Asking Price: Make offer

Note: Unless the property is connected to City public sewer this lot is not buildable. Purchaser would be required to connect to existing sewer main.

Grant Beach Neighborhood Association

1129 W. Nichols

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881314208007

Legal Description: Queen City Add S 118 FT Lots 86 & 87

Asking Price: Make Offer

Note: Unless the property is connected to City public sewer this lot is not buildable. City would need to be granted space for a right-of-way triangle.

1036 W. Division

Zoned: HC

Parcel Number: 881314201005

Legal Description: Englewood Add Lot 12 BLK 1

Asking Price: Make Offer

Note: Property as zoned could be first floor commercial with upstairs residential. City would need to be granted space for a right-of-way triangle.

Bissett Neighborhood Association

528 N. Homewood

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881316411007

Legal Description: Fairfield Acres 1st Add S1/2 Lot 3 BLK D

Asking Price: Make Offer

Note: Unless the property is connected to City public sewer this lot is not buildable.

Delaware Neighborhood Association

1333 S. Kentwood

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881230121018

Legal Description: Country Club EST 2nd Add Lot 15

Asking Price: Make Offer, available to adjacent property owners only.

Note: This is a non-buildable lot with a drainage easement. City will waive combination fee to combine this lot with lot it is connecting to.

Robberson Neighborhood Association

2017 N. National

Zoned: GR

Parcel Number: 881312132006

Legal Description: Hobart’s Add Lot 9 Blk 4

Asking Price: Make Offer

Note: Zoned General Retail and must be connected to sewer. No single-family housing can be built on this property. City would need to be granted space for right-of-way.

Not in a City-registered neighborhood

1051 S. Golden

Zoned: R-SF

Parcel Number: 881328202034

Legal Description: WEST GRAND ST SUBURBS LOT 9 BLK A

Asking Price: Make Offer

Note: Includes the release to satisfy the sewer lien. All of Lot 9 of Block A, West Grand Street Suburbs, a subdivision in the City of Springfield, Greene County, Missouri. Tract is subject to a permanent sanitary sewer easement described as, the West 15 feet of the South 44 feet of Lot 9 and the South 15 feet except the West 15 feet thereof, of Lot 9 of Block A, West Grand Suburbs a subdivision in the City of Springfield, Greene County Missouri