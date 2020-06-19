City of Springfield talks about police budget during national defunding movement

Amid our nation's continuing racial unrest you're hearing more talk about "defunding the police".

That term means different things to different people and has been a topic of debate. Some activists want to see police departments completely dismantled but to most people it simply means taking some of the money devoted to law enforcement and diverting it to under-funded social services that might prevent crime like education, mental health services and housing.

Springfield City Administrator Jason Gage volunteered to speak on the topic Friday after AdvirsorSmith, a national resource business and economy researcher based in New York, released a new study that placed Springfield at number one in the country in percentage of its city budget used for police.

Gage indicated that the numbers used in the survey were incorrect.

The researcher said over 50 percent of the city's $154 million budget (78 million) was used for police spending, making it far ahead of second place West Palm Beach, Florida at 38.5 percent.

Gage said Springfield's budget is around $368 million, not $154 million, and that percentage-wise it depends on what numbers you use.

"Our police general fund is about $29 million (7.8 percent)," he said. "And if you add other money that comes in from property tax, law enforcement sales tax and grants, it's about $43.2 million (11.6 percent). Then if you add in the police and fire pension fund, that might get us up to 16 percent. Even if you pulled the entire public safety budget you might get up to 36 percent. But that's no where near 50 percent."

But Gage says he understands why people are wanting to hold cities accountable for how they're spending their money.

"All police departments are under a lot of pressure right now and we have to acknowledge that," he said.

Gage pointed out that in the last decade Springfield's police department has spent more on preventative measures like mental health training, crisis intervention and recently working with Burrell Behavioral Health to start a Behavioral Crisis Center.

"When we're in the field and we run across someone where we presume there may be some emotional issues, psychological issues or just an impact from stress, it allows us to work with Burrell and divert people from jail or the ER and connect them with the service," he said. "Because they could easily end up in the ER or in jail when there's not a reason for that. So we've been focusing and evolving on that for a long time."

Gage said the city is proud of all the steps taken in trying to deal with mental health issues.

"Training your officers is a big part of this," he said. "And when you hear talk of defunding that doesn't make a lot of sense in a lot of places because often we find we don't have the funding to do the things we need to do in our communities including hiring the best people we can find."

While the city is making strides in training police to de-escalate situations before they turn violent, Gage says efforts to make high-crime areas of the city safer are still a work in progress.

"I wish I could say yes but I can't," he said. "Public safety has been formally established by the city council as one of their top priorities because they know we can do more. We really focus on the resources and we don't feel we have enough right now. You'll hear us talk a lot about reviewing technology because sometimes technology can help us know more. We've talked about technology that helps us track gunshots to find out very quickly where they came from. Of course probably the biggest form of technology are those body-worn cameras."

The Springfield City Council is currently looking at investing over $600,000 into buying body cams for the entire police force.

The police are seeking feedback from the community with events like "Coffee with the Chief" where Police Chief Paul Williams meets with the general public to get their input.

"It's an open dialogue about what's going on around the country," Williams said during this week's event on Thursday. "We have an open dialogue and in some cases, make sure people realize we're not like a lot of other places in how we do things or how we interact or engage with the community."

"There's a lot to be learned about generally, as people, how we should treat each other," Gage added. "And in policing I think we're going to learn different ideas and we'll be very open to taking a look at those and seeing what makes sense for Springfield."