City of Thayer, Mo. cancels curfew

The city of Thayer, Mo. has canceled a curfew that was previously issued for the city amid the coronavirus crisis.

The curfew began Monday, April 6, requiring all residents to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., aside from essential workers. During that time, violators could face fine up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

While the curfew has been lifted, residents are still asked to follow Missouri's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.

Missouri DHSS reports only one case of COVID-19 in Oregon County.